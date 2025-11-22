Johnson posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 19 minutes during Washington's 140-110 loss to Toronto on Friday.

It was a rough game all around for the Wizards during Friday's blowout loss, but Johnson led the bench with 14 points and finished second on the team in scoring behind veteran guard CJ McCollum (20 points). Johnson has scored in double digits in five of his last seven games, and over that span he has averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals over 22.8 minutes per game while connecting on 43.8 percent of his three-point attempts on 4.6 3PA/G.