Johnson posted 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-93 loss to the Suns.

Johnson continues to show promise as a rookie for the Wizards. He finished with 19 points against the Suns, and is currently averaging 12.5 points per game for the season which ranks seventh best among all rookies. He's doing so while playing just 24.1 minutes per game as the Wizards' rotation fluctuates from night-to-night. Over his last 15 games he's scored double figures in all but two of those contests.