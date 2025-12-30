Johnson notched 24 points (9-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 115-101 loss to Phoenix.

Johnson did a good chunk of his scoring from beyond the arc Monday, but he received little help from his teammates. He drained a season-high five triples and led the Wizards in scoring, taking full advantage of his opportunity as a starter while Kyshawn George recovers from a hip injury.