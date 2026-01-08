Johnson chipped in 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 131-110 loss to Philadelphia.

With Kyshawn George (hip) still sidelined, Johnson made his seventh straight start and led the Wizards in scoring. It was a strong bounce-back effort after the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft had managed only six points Tuesday against the Magic. Johnson's averaging 14.7 points, 2.9 assists, 2.6 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.1 steals during his time in the starting five, but his usage figures to take a dip once Trae Young officially joins the roster.