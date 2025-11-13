Johnson totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 135-112 loss to the Rockets.

The rookie out of Texas didn't have his best performance Wednesday, although to be fair, the entire Wizards offense looked overmatched in this 23-point loss. Johnson opened the season in a bench role but has started in each of the Wizards' last four games, averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in that stretch. He should continue to have decent upside as long as he plays in a starting role, and he's enjoying decent volume after attempting 10 or more shots in three of those four starts.