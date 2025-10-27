Johnson is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to low back soreness.

Johnson has been logging 27.3 minutes per game off the bench for the Wizards this season, which has the rookie's back acting up. We'll have a better idea on his status following Tuesday's shootaround, but if he is forced to the sidelines, that would open up minutes for Cam Whitmore and perhaps Malaki Branham would be able to get into the rotation.