Johnson ended with six points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 victory over the Magic.

Johnson started for the third consecutive game on Tuesday and dished out a career-high five assists in the win. The rookie failed to connect from deep for just the fifth time in 28 games this season, but helped offset it with his activity on the defensive end, recording his third game with multiple steals. It snapped a seven-game streak scoring in double figures for the sharpshooter. Johnson has played at least 20 minutes in 15 of the past 17 games, averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.0 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.8 minutes per game during that span.