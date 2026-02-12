Johnson amassed 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Johnson returned from a six-game absence Wednesday and shared the backcourt alongside Bub Carrington, and it will be interesting to see if that trend continues after the All-Star break. Johnson's minutes were held in check Wednesday to be cautious, but his workload should ramp up again following the All-Star break.