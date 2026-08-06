Wizards' Tre Johnson: Role change likely for 2026-27

Johnson (rest) is likely to revert to a bench role to open 2026-27 after finishing last season as a starter.

The Wizards are set to send out a new starting lineup this year, now headlined by veteran stars Trae Young (quad) and Anthony Davis (finger) as well as rookie No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa, and they're also set to get Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr (foot) back in the fold. Washington does have a rather thin backcourt behind Young and George, however, so both Johnson and Bub Carrington should remain involved to a significant extent off the bench in 2026-27.