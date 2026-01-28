Wizards' Tre Johnson: Stays hot from downtown
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson logged 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
The rookie guard hasn't been shy about firing it up from three-point range in January. Johnson has drained at least three treys in four straight games and six of the last eight, averaging 16.1 points, 3.4 assists, 3.0 threes, 2.4 boards and 1.0 combined steals and blocks during that stretch while shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.
