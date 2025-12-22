Johnson logged 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 loss to the Spurs.

Johnson continues to play off the bench for the Wizards since returning from a hip injury that sidelined him for seven games between Nov. 22 and Dec. 6. He's scored in double digits in three of those five contests, but this was one of his best scoring outputs to date. Johnson has scored in double digits in all but six of his 20 games this season.