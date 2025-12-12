Head coach Brian Keefe said Johnson (hip) will play on an unspecified minutes restriction in Friday's game against Cleveland, Ben Strober of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Johnson will return from a seven-game absence due to a left hip flexor strain, though he won't see a full workload. The rookie first-rounder has appeared in 15 regular-season games (four starts) thus far, averaging 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.3 minutes per contest.