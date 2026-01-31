This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Tre Johnson: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Johnson (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Kings.
Johnson will sit out a second straight game, and it's not a great sign for him that he's getting ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. In the meantime, it's likely that Bub Carrington continues to shoulder a massive workload in the backcourt.