Wizards' Trevor Ariza: 54 minutes in triple overtime win
Ariza had 14 points (5-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 54 minutes during Saturday's 149-146 triple overtime win over the Suns.
Ariza matched Bradley Beal for the team-high in minutes, and while the former Sun struggled with his shot, he provided plenty of counting stats. On top of the season high minute total, Ariza matched his season high in assists. While the 33-year-old veteran has made just 18-of-50 field-goal attempts (and six-of-26 from beyond the arc) through his first three games with the Wizards, he has averaged 16.0 points, 7.0 boards, 4.7 dimes, and 4.0 steals across 42.7 minutes per game. Those per-game numbers will regress while his shooting percentage will improve, especially with Otto Porter (knee) and John Wall (illness) likely to return to the lineup in the near future. Overall, Ariza's outlook appears much better now than it did before the trade.
