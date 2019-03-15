Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Added to injury report
Ariza will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against Charlotte due to a sore right knee.
Ariza popped up on the injury report Thursday evening after being held to just two points over 22 minutes Wednesday against the Magic. The Wizards should provide more insight on his availability following Friday morning's shootaround.
More News
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Double-doubles in win•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Scores 27 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Posts solid all-around outing•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Double-doubles in win•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Puts up 19 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Healthy stat line in loss•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.