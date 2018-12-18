Wizards' Trevor Ariza: At shootaround, will start Tuesday
Ariza will start Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Ariza was with the team at shootaround in the morning, and coach Scott Brooks wasted no time confirming that the veteran will join the starting five in his debut. With Otto Porter currently sidelined, Ariza could immediately be thrust into an increased role, and even once Porter returns, the 33-year-old will likely see big minutes as Washington attempts to stabilize its wing rotation in the wake of giving up Kelly Oubre to acquire Ariza's services. Ariza has struggled from a shooting efficiency standpoint this season, but he remains one of the more versatile and reliable perimeter defenders in the NBA.
