Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Catches fire from three

Ariza registered 21 points (6-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and a steal across 42 minutes Friday against the Heat.

Ariza struggled with his shot from the field (31.6 percent), although he drilled five threes on 12 attempts in a 115-109 loss to Miami. The 33-year-old has been entrusted with a heavy workload of late, averaging 40 minutes over his previous five contests. He's put up 16.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals across that span.

