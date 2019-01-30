Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Decent effort in loss

Ariza tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes Tuesday against Cleveland.

Ariza logged 42 minutes in his squad's previous game Sunday in San Antonio, so the Wizards handed him a lighter workload Tuesday evening. He turned in a respectable final line, knocking down nearly half of his field-goal attempts while helping out on the boards and as a facilitator. Despite this best efforts, the Wizards would drop a tightly-contested ballgame in Cleveland.