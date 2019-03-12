Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Double-doubles in win

Ariza totaled 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in the Wizards' win over the Kings on Monday.

It was a rare double-double for Ariza, though he has contributed significantly this season regardless. In six games in the month of March, Ariza is averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.