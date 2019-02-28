Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Double-doubles in win
Ariza tallied 23 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, a block and two steals over 35 minutes Wednesday against Brooklyn.
Ariza put together a solid showing, bouncing back from an eight-point performance his last time out against the Pacers. He drilled three treys for the third time over his previous five games, and his scoring production has been above his season average during that brief stretch (16.6 ppg). Ariza will take the floor next in Boston on Friday.
More News
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...