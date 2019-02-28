Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Double-doubles in win

Ariza tallied 23 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, a block and two steals over 35 minutes Wednesday against Brooklyn.

Ariza put together a solid showing, bouncing back from an eight-point performance his last time out against the Pacers. He drilled three treys for the third time over his previous five games, and his scoring production has been above his season average during that brief stretch (16.6 ppg). Ariza will take the floor next in Boston on Friday.