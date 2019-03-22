Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Doubtful for Saturday
Ariza (groin) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Ariza is in line for a second straight absence since straining his left groin in Wednesday's game against the Bulls. Troy Brown will likely get another start at small forward in his absence.
