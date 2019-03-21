Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Doubtful for Thursday

Ariza (groin) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Ariza suffered a groin injury in the first half of Wednesday's game against the the Bulls and was held out for the rest of the game. It's still unclear how severe the injury is for Ariza, but the Wizards likely won't be in any rush to bring the veteran back. With Ariza likely sidelined, Troy Brown and Sam Dekker should both be in line for additional minutes.