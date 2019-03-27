Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Doubtful to return
Ariza is doubtful to return to Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a strained left groin.
Ariza was a game-time call with a groin issue heading into Tuesday's contest, and it appears he's aggravated the issue. He'll likely land on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Suns.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...