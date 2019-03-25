Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Doubtful Tuesday

Ariza (groin) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Ariza strained his groin last week, and the Wizards aren't expecting to have him back Tuesday, so rookie Troy Brown will likely make another start on the wing. With the Wizards playing a back-to-back Wednesday in Phoenix, it wouldn't be a surprise if Ariza is held out of that contest, as well.

