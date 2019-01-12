Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Drills six treys Friday
Ariza scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt) and added three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's win over the Bucks.
Ariza made his most threes of his Wizards tenure while cracking the 20 points threshold for the third time since the trade. Friday also marked the first time the veteran forward has cracked 50-percent form the field since he left the Suns. While he's really struggled shooting the ball this season, he's made 14-of-31 shots over the past two games and appears to finally be cracking out of his season-long slump.
