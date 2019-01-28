Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Drops 20 points in loss
Ariza recorded 20 points (6-17 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Spurs.
Ariza managed to top 20 points for the fifth time in seven games despite struggling to hit shots from all areas of the floor Sunday. That said, he's elevated his play over the past eight contests, and is scoring 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.6 percent from the field over that span.
