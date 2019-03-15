Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Good to go
Ariza (knee) is available to play Friday night against Charlotte.
Ariza was a late addition to the injury report due to right knee soreness, but the Wizards have reported that he's ready to roll. The UCLA product will be without a minutes restriction Friday evening, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.
