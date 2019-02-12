Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Healthy stat line in loss

Ariza totaled 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block over 40 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Pistons on Monday.

Ariza has proven to be a crucial acquisition for the Wizards this season, and he continues to produce fantasy-relevant stat lines in his 15th year as a pro. He's averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over 35.3 minutes per game this season.