Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Healthy stat line in loss
Ariza totaled 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block over 40 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Pistons on Monday.
Ariza has proven to be a crucial acquisition for the Wizards this season, and he continues to produce fantasy-relevant stat lines in his 15th year as a pro. He's averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over 35.3 minutes per game this season.
