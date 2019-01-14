Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Just misses triple-double

Ariza scored 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding 10 assists, nine rebounds, a steal and a block in 48 minutes during Sunday's 140-138 double-overtime loss to the Raptors.

The 33-year-old might have grabbed the board he needed to record his second career triple-double had he not fouled out of the game in the second OT period. Ariza instead had to settle for his second double-double of the season, as he continues to thrive since being traded by the Suns -- the journeyman forward is posting his best numbers since 2013-14, the last time we wore a Wizards uniform.