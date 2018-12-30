Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Leads team effort in win

Ariza scored a team-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine assists and seven rebounds in 41 minutes during Saturday's 130-126 win over the Hornets.

Washington used a short rotation in this one, and while Ariza led the way, seven of the eight Wizards who saw the court scored in double digits. With John Wall (Achilles) lost for the season, that may have to be the formula the team uses on offense more often than not -- something that could be a big boost to Ariza's fantasy value.