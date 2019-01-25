Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Leads way in loss

Ariza scored a team-high 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 loss to the Warriors.

The John Wall-less Wizards featured a very balanced attack in this one -- every starter scored at least 14 points -- but they just didn't have anyone who could match Steph Curry's firepower. Ariza's now scored 20-plus in four of his last five games, averaging an impressive 20.4 points, 6.8 boards, 5.4 assists, 3.4 three-pointers and 1.9 steals over that stretch.