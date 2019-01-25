Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Leads way in loss
Ariza scored a team-high 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 loss to the Warriors.
The John Wall-less Wizards featured a very balanced attack in this one -- every starter scored at least 14 points -- but they just didn't have anyone who could match Steph Curry's firepower. Ariza's now scored 20-plus in four of his last five games, averaging an impressive 20.4 points, 6.8 boards, 5.4 assists, 3.4 three-pointers and 1.9 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Just misses triple-double•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Drills six treys Friday•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Responds well from poor showing•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Catches fire from three•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Leads team effort in win•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Pours in 16 points Wednesday•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...