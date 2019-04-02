Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Not expected to return this season

Head coach Scott Brooks said Tuesday that Ariza (groin) is unlikely to play again this season, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Ariza has already missed the last three games with a left groin strain, and the veteran swingman being ruled out for the rest of the season isn't too surprising to hear given where the Wizards currently stand. Ariza will now re-enter free agency this offseason after signing a one-year, $15 million deal for this year.