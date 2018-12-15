Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Officially dealt to Washington

Ariza has officially been traded to the Wizards in exchange for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The two teams -- plus the Grizzlies -- had reportedly reached a deal centered around Ariza late Friday night, but it ultimately fell through due to some confusion as to which player(s) Memphis would be including. Washington and Phoenix decided to move on without the Grizzlies and execute a two-team deal that will still send Ariza to the Wizards, while the Suns bring back a pair of younger players. Ariza has struggled through the first two months of the season in Phoenix, averaging 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while sooting just 37.9 percent from three. The Wizards, for whom Ariza played from 2012-14, hope a change of scenery will be all the 33-year-old needs, but it's somewhat of a risky deal for Washington, which relinquished one of its better young assets in Oubre, who is set to hit restricted free agency this summer.