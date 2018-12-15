Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Officially dealt to Wizards

Ariza was traded to the Wizards Friday in a deal that included Kelly Oubre to the Grizzlies, and Austin Rivers, Marshon Brooks, and Wayne Selden to the Suns, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Lakers were considered front runners for Ariza, but the Wizards ended up getting the deal done. Washington has been a mess this year, so they were clearly looking to shake things up. It is unclear if Ariza will slide into the starting lineup or come off the bench, but he figures to replace Oubre's role in the rotation.