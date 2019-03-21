Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Out Thursday
Ariza (groin) won't play Thursday against the Nuggets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
As expected, a strained left groin will keep Ariza out Thursday. In his place, Troy Brown will draw the start, with Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker also candidates to see expanded roles.
