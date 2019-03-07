Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Posts solid all-around outing

Ariza scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and collected six rebounds along with three assists over 35 minutes Wednesday against Dallas.

Ariza hit three treys for the second consecutive contest and also found a way to contribute on the boards as well as in the assist column. He's finished in double digits in three of his previous five contests and is averaging 15.0 ppg along with 6.2 rpg over that stretch.