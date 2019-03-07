Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Posts solid all-around outing
Ariza scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and collected six rebounds along with three assists over 35 minutes Wednesday against Dallas.
Ariza hit three treys for the second consecutive contest and also found a way to contribute on the boards as well as in the assist column. He's finished in double digits in three of his previous five contests and is averaging 15.0 ppg along with 6.2 rpg over that stretch.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...