Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Pours in 16 points Wednesday
Ariza collected 16 points (5-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three steals and one assist across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 106-95 loss to the Pistons.
Ariza continues to prosper on the Wizards after his recent trade, playing over 38 minutes and recording about 14 points per game since coming to his new team. Ariza should continue to thrive with the talent around him on the roster, as his skills support the backcourt the Wizards have in place.
