Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Puts up 19 points in loss
Ariza accumulated 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes Wednesday against the Raptors.
Ariza's scored at least 19 points in each of his last three games and is playing strong basketball in the new year. After a slow start to the season, Ariza's increased his scoring average each month and is averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 36.6 minutes per game so far in February. This uptick in scoring is largely the result of Ariza finding his shot as he's shooting 49.4 percent from the field in February -- his first month over 40 percent this season.
