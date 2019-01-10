Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Responds well from poor showing

Ariza totaled 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals over 31 minutes Wednesday against Philadelphia.

Ariza had been held to just six combined points across his last two contests, but he finished with 17 points on 41.2 percent shooting from the floor and tacked on some value in the rebounding column. The 33-year-old veteran hasn't exactly been the model of efficiency lately, making him a risky option in most league formats.