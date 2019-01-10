Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Responds well from poor showing
Ariza totaled 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals over 31 minutes Wednesday against Philadelphia.
Ariza had been held to just six combined points across his last two contests, but he finished with 17 points on 41.2 percent shooting from the floor and tacked on some value in the rebounding column. The 33-year-old veteran hasn't exactly been the model of efficiency lately, making him a risky option in most league formats.
More News
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Catches fire from three•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Leads team effort in win•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Pours in 16 points Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: 54 minutes in triple overtime win•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Stays hot in second game with team•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Six swipes in team debut•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.