Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Scores 27 points in Saturday's loss
Ariza accumulated 27 points (8-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 135-130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Ariza has scored at least 22 points in three of the last six games, but he has also finished in single digits in three of the last seven. Nevertheless, he amassed a season high in made threes while matching his season high in scoring, and he has been a solid option across all formats since the mid-December trade.
