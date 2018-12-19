Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Six swipes in team debut
Ariza recorded 19 points (6-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six steals and four assists in 38 minutes Tuesday against the Hawks.
Ariza produced a well-rounded stat-line in his Wizards debut, tying a career-best with six steals. The veteran wing continued his shooting woes Tuesday, making just 6-of-17 shots from the field, but appears to be guaranteed a role large enough to continue getting sufficient offensive opportunities going forward. If Ariza's able to raise his lowly 37.9 percent shooting from the field, he could be a valuable addition in standard formats as he has the ability to provide threes, rebounds and steals at strong rates when on.
More News
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: At shootaround, will start Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Officially dealt to Washington•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Will sit out Saturday•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Trade to Wizards reversed•
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Officially dealt to Wizards•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Likely heading to Wizards•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...