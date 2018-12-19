Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Six swipes in Wizards debut

Ariza recorded 19 points (6-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six steals and four assists in 38 minutes Tuesday against the Hawks.

Ariza produced a well-rounded stat-line in his Wizards debut, tying a career-best with six steals. The veteran wing continued his shooting woes Tuesday, making just 6-of-17 shots from the field, but appears to be guaranteed a role large enough to continue getting sufficient offensive opportunities going forward. If Ariza's able to raise his lowly 37.9 percent shooting from the field, he could be a valuable addition in standard formats as he has the ability to provide threes, rebounds and steals at strong rates when on.