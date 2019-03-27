Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Starting Tuesday

Ariza (groin) will get the start at power forward for Tuesday's tilt against the Lakers.

Ariza was upgraded from doubtful to game-time decision about 90 minutes before tip-off, and it did not take long for him to be confirmed as a starter. His groin is clearly feeling better, and given he has only been sidelined the previous two games, he figures to resume his usual role with the team.

