Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Starting Tuesday
Ariza (groin) will get the start at power forward for Tuesday's tilt against the Lakers.
Ariza was upgraded from doubtful to game-time decision about 90 minutes before tip-off, and it did not take long for him to be confirmed as a starter. His groin is clearly feeling better, and given he has only been sidelined the previous two games, he figures to resume his usual role with the team.
