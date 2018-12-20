Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Stays hot in second game with team
Ariza tallied 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 36 minutes Wednesday in the Wizards' 136-118 loss to the Rockets.
Ariza's poor shooting from distance robbed him of even bigger fantasy line, but the veteran continued to rake in the defensive stats to deliver another useful performance in his second outing with his new team. Though Ariza is at risk of losing his spot in the starting five once Otto Porter (knee) is back in action, the Wizards' lack of impressive depth at forward could keep a path open for Ariza to continue garnering 25-plus minutes per game.
