Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Trade to Wizards reversed
The three-way trade that would have sent Ariza to the Wizards will not happen, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In a remarkable turn of events, Ariza will stay in Phoenix because the Suns thought they were getting Dillon Brooks from Memphis instead of MarShon Brooks. The Grizzlies subsequently ended the deal. As a result, Ariza will remain with the Suns for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Officially dealt to Wizards•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Likely heading to Wizards•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Strong performance in return•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: In line to start Thursday•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Future with Suns uncertain•
-
Suns' Trevor Ariza: Doesn't play in Tuesday's loss•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...