Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Trade to Wizards reversed

The three-way trade that would have sent Ariza to the Wizards will not happen, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In a remarkable turn of events, Ariza will stay in Phoenix because the Suns thought they were getting Dillon Brooks from Memphis instead of MarShon Brooks. The Grizzlies subsequently ended the deal. As a result, Ariza will remain with the Suns for the foreseeable future.

