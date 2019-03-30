Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Won't play Sunday

Ariza (groin) will be held out of Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Ariza is set to miss his third-straight game with a left groin strain. Given that he's without a timeline for return, he can be considered day-to-day going into Wednesday's tilt with the Bulls.

