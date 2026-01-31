Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Kings.
Vukcevic will be sidelined for his ninth straight game and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play comes Tuesday against the Knicks.
More News
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Remains out Friday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Still out with hamstring strain•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Remaining out for Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Out again Saturday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Listed out for Thursday•
-
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Not playing Monday•