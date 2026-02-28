Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Available for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Vukcevic has been a regular on the injury report, but he will push through his hip ailment Saturday. The center is averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.1 minutes over his last four games.
