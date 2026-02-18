Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Available for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic (illness) will play Thursday against the Pacers.
Vukcevic is no longer on the injury report after missing the final game before the All-Star break with an illness. With Alex Sarr (hamstring) currently sidelined, Vukcevic is on the radar as a streaming option.
