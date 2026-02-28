Vukcevic (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Vukcevic has been a regular on the injury report of late, but he will push through his hip ailment Saturday. The center is averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.1 minutes over his last four games.